Tom Brady (kind of) got away with throwing 2 passes and making a catch in wild play vs. Rams

Tom Brady threw two passes and made a catch himself in the same play during Tampa Bay’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

And, at least for a minute, he got away with it.

Brady dropped back and tried to throw the ball to wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter on Monday night, though the ball was quickly blocked by a Rams lineman.

The ball landed right back into Brady’s hands.

Instead of trying to run with it, Brady instantly threw the ball again — though this time very awkwardly — and connected with Evans for an 8-yard gain.

Brady was flagged on the play for an illegal pass since you can’t throw the ball twice like that. After two decades in the league with a career like his, you’d think that Brady would have picked up that rule by now.

But in true Tom Brady fashion, he kind of got away with it.

The Rams declined the penalty, since it occurred on a third down and the Bucs didn’t get enough to convert the first down, which resulted in them punting.

Still, the play was one that left a lot of people stunned — especially when reading the play description and seeing Brady’s reception listed briefly in the box score.

Brady finished the night having thrown 26-of-48 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss — which marked Tampa’s second in its last three games.

Looks like he really can do it all?

