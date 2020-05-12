Tom Brady slams report claiming his relationship with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels had deteriorated

Tom Brady says his relationship with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is just fine, contrary to a report stating the two had friction before the quarterback left the Patriots via free agency.

Longtime NFL reporter Gary Myers tweeted on Monday morning that Brady’s relationship with McDaniels had been “deteriorating,” and that he was “worn out by Josh after all these years,” according to a source. That, he said, played a part in Brady’s move to leave the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

They made seem they were brothers fighting after sideline blowups. Worse than that. Brady also wanted more input into game plan. Also, he knew it was final season in NE & said when he didn't trust WRs, didn't throw to them. Bad look. Pats lacked reliable WR other than Edelman. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 11, 2020

Brady took umbrage with the report, posting a photo of an article citing Myers’ report to his Instagram story on Monday night and called it “nonsense.”

Tom isn’t buying this report about his former OC pic.twitter.com/Ci0PeoChO4 — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) May 12, 2020

“19 years together and brothers for life,” Brady wrote at the bottom of the photo while tagging McDaniels and adding a heart emoji.

Nearly all of Brady’s time in New England was spent working with McDaniels.

McDaniels has spent 16 years on Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s staff, and 11 seasons as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Only four of Brady’s 20 seasons in New England took place without McDaniels — one before he joined the staff in 2000, two while he served as the Denver Broncos head coach and one when he was the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011.

McDaniels had nothing but good things to say about Brady when he announced he was headed to the Buccaneers in March.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels high fives Tom Brady before their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

“I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady,” McDaniels said, via NESN. “He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet, at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships. “His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career. He represented all of us with class and integrity. We will miss his passion and intensity, his character and wisdom, and his preparation and diligence. I will miss all the meetings, FaceTimes, emails and texts in our pursuit of a good play. He always performed his best in the most critical times under the most significant pressure. I have never coached a tougher player in my career.”

Myers stood by his reporting Monday evening.

I had great sources (plural) on my report today. I trust them. You can trust what Tom said publicly. I trust what I learned went on in private. https://t.co/MJrCXJ5WRv — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 12, 2020

Based on Brady’s response, McDaniels’ past comments and their lengthy, successful history — they won six Super Bowls together — there’s likely nothing to worry about here whatsoever.

