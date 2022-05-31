Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign defensive lineman Akiem Hicks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a veteran to their defensive front on Tuesday, signing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. Adam Schefter from ESPN was the first to report the deal on social media:

Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

Hicks is not the only addition the Buccaneers made to their defensive line this off-season. Tampa Bay added Logan Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, a defender who can play on the outside as well as kicking inside.

Hicks broke into the league with the New Orleans Saints and spent part of a season with the New England Patriots, but the past few years have seen him in Chicago with the Bears. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2018, when he recorded 55 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. His 8.5 sacks back in 2017 with the Bears represent his career-high mark.

He played in just nine games a season ago, as he dealt with ankle and groin injuries He still managed 25 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in limited action.

With the Hicks acquisition, it looks like Ndamukong Suh’s time with the organization will come to an end, as Suh remains a free agent. But the pairing of Hicks and Vita Vea on the inside will cause some headaches for opposing offenses this fall.