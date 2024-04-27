Tampa Bay Buccaneers selects running back Bucky Irving in 4th round of the NFL draft

Welcome to Tampa Bay Bucky Irving.

The former Oregon running back was selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Irving is the seventh Duck to be chosen behind teammates Bo Nix, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Troy Franklin, Khyree Jackson, Brandon Dorlus, and Evan Williams.

After transferring to Oregon from Minnesota, Irving was stellar as a Duck for two seasons. He was one of Dan Lanning’s first transfer portal acquisitions and the 5-foot-9 running back flourished in the Green and Yellow.

As an Oregon Duck, Irving gained 2,238 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He also showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, which made Irving attractive to many NFL teams. He caught 87 passes for 712 yards and five more touchdowns.

