Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Alabama’s Chris Braswell in second round

DETROIT (WHNT) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell with the 57th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Braswell, a second-round selection, finished this past season with eight sacks, 42 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and an SEC-best three forced fumbles.

Braswell earned 2023 second-team All-SEC honors.

Braswell becomes the fifth Alabama player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, joining JC Latham, Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

