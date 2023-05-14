Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
There are some questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the (second) retirement of QB Tom Brady, such as who is going to take over the reins at quarterback. The answer: Baker Mayfield. With Mayfield joining an offense with WR’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, new protection with new OL Cody Mauch, Ryan Jensen, and Tristan Wirfs. The expectation is for high scoring situations and games for those in Tampa. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Buccaneers 2022 Record: 8-9 (loss in Wild Card)
Head Coach: Todd Bowles
Key Players: Baker Mayfield (QB), Mikes Evans (WR), Vita Vea (DL, NT)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC
Week 4: 10/1 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Week 6: 10/15 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 7: 10/22 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/26 at Buffalo Bills (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 9: 11/5 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/26 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/3 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, cBS
Week 15: 12/17 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 18: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bills
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk