Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, the Buccaneers made it back to the playoffs in 2021, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Divisional Round. After a brief flirtation with retirement, 15-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady made his MJ-esque return, and will once again helm the Tampa Bay team, this time with new head coach Todd Bowles. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Buccaneers 2021 record: 13-4 (lost Divisional)
Head coach: Todd Bowles
Key players: Tom Brady (QB), Mike Evans (WR), Chris Godwin (WR)
Buccaneers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 2: 9/18 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 7: 10/23 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/27 vs. Ravens, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Seahawks (Munich), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: 11/27 at Browns, 1 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/5 vs. Saints, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 14: 12/11 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/25 at Cardinals, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Falcons, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 1 at Cowboys, Week 4 vs. Chiefs, Week 16 at Cardinals
Monday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Saints
Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Ravens
