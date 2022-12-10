Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Prediction Game Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6), San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

Did the Buccaneers find something in that crazy late comeback to beat New Orleans on Monday night? Probably not – the passing game still doesn’t really work and the ground attack continues to be awful – but it’s still all there for the taking.

Atlanta is awful, Carolina is a disaster, and New Orleans has issues. It doesn’t matter how you get in, just get in, and Tampa Bay is rolling towards winning the NFL South and the playoffs. Tom Brady isn’t cranking up 300-yard passing games, but he’s carrying the offense, the defense has been wonderful and it all might just work against the banged up 49ers.

Now that the Bucs have full film on Brock Purdy, maybe …

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

The former Iowa State quarterback was excellent in the win over Miami, and best of all he doesn’t have to do it all by himself.

It’s a simple formula. Get enough out of the running game and all of its parts to handle the work, throw for 200 yards, don’t turn the ball over, and let the No. 1 defense in football handle the rest.

The 49ers might have been torched by Kansas City a few weeks ago, but since then they won five straight and haven’t allowed more than 17 points.

8-1 when giving up 17 or fewer, they’re playing one of the perfect teams for their style. Tampa Bay has a good defense, but it doesn’t force takeaways. It has Tom Brady, but it’s about to be held to about 40 yards rushing. And …

What’s Going To Happen

The points aren’t going to be there for the Buccaneers.

Yeah, the win over New Orleans was great, but there were just three points on the board after 57 minutes for a reason. The San Francisco defense isn’t going to melt down in the final moments.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

San Francisco 23, Tampa Bay 16

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Must See Rating: 4

