Tampa Bay Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

The fallout from Jon Gruden’s repugnant emails continued on Tuesday.

The former Las Vegas Raiders coach is being removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor, the NFC South team announced.

Gruden coached Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl championship while with the team from 2002-2008.

He led the team to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII, defeating the Oakland Raiders, the team he coached before moving on to Tampa Bay.

Gruden had been inducted into the Ring of Honor in December of 2017.