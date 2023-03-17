Tampa Bay Buccaneers release RB Leonard Fournette

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette’s three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come to an end.

The franchise officially released the veteran running back on Friday after a season in which he battled injuries and lost touches to Rachaad White. He appeared in 10 games and made nine starts, but he had just 462 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, the 28-year-old is set to become a free agent.

A native of New Orleans and former five-star recruit, Fournette had a fantastic three-year career at LSU from 2014-16. He ranks fourth in program history in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns. He also earned First Team All-SEC and Consensus All-American honors in 2015 while finishing sixth in Heisman voting.

Buccaneers release RB Leonard Fournette. pic.twitter.com/eGxkPuZQK9 — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2023

Fournette was drafted with the fourth pick by Jacksonville in 2017, and he would later win a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

