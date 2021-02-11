Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady facing minor surgery

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will have minor surgery on his knee, “a clean up,” the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Brady, 43, was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time on Sunday as the Buccaneers throttled the defending champion Chiefs, 31-9, at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He did not appear bothered by any knee issue during Super Bowl LV.

Per ESPN:

Brady wore a brace on his left knee Wednesday during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade Wednesday. But wearing the brace is not uncommon for the 43-year-old Brady, who also wears it when golfing and during other recreational activities.

His counterpart in Super Bowl LV, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had successful surgery for a turf toe problem on Wednesday.

