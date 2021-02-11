Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady facing minor surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will have minor surgery on his knee, “a clean up,” the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

Brady, 43, was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time on Sunday as the Buccaneers throttled the defending champion Chiefs, 31-9, at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He did not appear bothered by any knee issue during Super Bowl LV.

Per ESPN:

Brady wore a brace on his left knee Wednesday during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade Wednesday. But wearing the brace is not uncommon for the 43-year-old Brady, who also wears it when golfing and during other recreational activities.

His counterpart in Super Bowl LV, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had successful surgery for a turf toe problem on Wednesday.