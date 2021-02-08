Buccaneers fans, mostly maskless, celebrate Super Bowl LV win despite COVID-19 warnings

Buccaneers fans throughout the Tampa, Florida, area were quick to take to the streets following their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

The problem, however, was that many of them did so without masks — clearly ignoring safety warnings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fans are out in Tampa Bay.



(via @BGOnTheScene)pic.twitter.com/SWyOgQaZET — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 8, 2021

Fans have flooded Howard Avenue in Soho. Had a mask on while shooting this video. This is right outside Mac Dinton’s and Saloon. Police have closed a portion of the road as fans continue to celebrate the Bucs win. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/tX7kCgPIpd — Jordan Bowen FOX 13 (@JordanBowenFOX) February 8, 2021

“Brady! Brady! Brady!” and "Tampa!" "Bay!" the maskless fans chant outside of Raymond James Stadium. From our reporter Zack Sampson: https://t.co/4UJyS67pRB — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) February 8, 2021

And in Ybor City, reporter Divya Kumar (@divyadivyadivya) shows more maskless fans flooding Seventh Avenue: pic.twitter.com/N53NHZUcES — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) February 8, 2021

The United States is averaging more than 120,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day, according to The New York Times — which is significantly down from the 230,000 a day the country was reporting a month ago. Nearly 3,000 people are still dying each day due to the virus, however.

Story continues

Florida has recorded more than 1.7 million cases — the third-most behind only California and Texas.

The Buccaneers rolled over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night to secure their second Super Bowl win. Tom Brady picked up his seventh NFL title, a league record, and his fifth Super Bowl MVP award in the process.

Bucs celebration not unique

Though the celebration in Tampa may not be the safest idea amid the ongoing pandemic, their reaction isn’t unique. Several other groups of fans have also ignored coronavirus warnings to celebrate championships or other big wins over the past year.

Both Dodgers and Lakers fans celebrated in Los Angeles after their respective titles last year, and Alabama students stormed the streets in Tuscaloosa — after packing the bars earlier in the day — following their championship in the College Football Playoffs last month. North Carolina students even packed the streets in Chapel Hill on Saturday night after beating Duke.

So while Buccaneers fans’ decision to ignore coronavirus warnings and celebrate the title isn’t original after their Super Bowl win, that doesn’t mean it’s any less dangerous.

Bucs fans took to the streets, many maskless, to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Sunday. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LV from Yahoo Sports: