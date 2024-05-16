Tampa Bay Buccaneers drop 2024 NFL schedule

Video above: Where does the NFC South stand following the 2024 NFL Draft?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their full 2024-25 slate, which includes four primetime matchups this season.

After a triumphant 2023-24 season, the Buccaneers are looking to cement themselves as the NFC South champs once again under quarterback Baker Mayfield, who recently signed a three-year deal with the team.

With the Bucs retaining much of its core, re-signing star players such as wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and veteran linebacker Lavonte David, the team will continue building on last season’s chemistry.

During the preseason, all the preseason matchups will be broadcast exclusively on WFLA.

Preseason Games

Sat, Aug. 10: at Cincinnati Bengals @ 7 p.m.

Sat, Aug. 17: at Jacksonville Jaguars @ 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 26: vs. Miami Dolphins @ 7:30 p.m.

Regular Season Games

Home games are bolded

Monday and Sunday Night Football games are listed in italics

Thursday Night Football games are marked with asterisks**

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Detroit Lions at 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Denver Broncos at 1 p.m.

Week 4 (Sept. 29): vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Thursday, Oct. 3): at Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video***

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Monday, Oct. 21): vs. Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m.

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Monday, Nov. 4): at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m.

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12 (Nov. 24): at New York Giants at 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Carolina Panthers at 4:05 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 22): at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on WFLA

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): vs. New Orleans Saints TBD

According to the Bucs, all Sunday nights in Weeks 5-17 are subject to change, as well as Monday night games in Weeks 13-18.

Since 2009, the NFL has made it part of its scheduling requirements that each team plays an opponent from its own division in the final week of the regular season. The Bucs’ Week 18 matchup has them slated against the Saints.

This will be the first time the Saints have been Tampa’s final opponent since 2017.

After winning the NFC South division title for the third consecutive year, the Bucs will once again face five division winners from the 2023 season — the maximum number a team can play.

