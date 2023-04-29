The Tampa Bay Buccaneers move on from Tom Brady with an uncertain future heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's the Bucs' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 19 overall | Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Kancey's quickness is a plus. But he is very up and down with wins and losses on film. Can he sustain the activity needed to be a quality undersized defensive lineman at 6-1 and 281 pounds?

2nd Round, No. 48 overall (from Detroit via Green Bay) | Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Tampa Bay needed to add in the OL, and Mauch could play right away. Love the physicality.

3rd Round, No. 82 overall | YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: It's all projection for Diaby, who wasn't a big-time stat producer at Louisville.

5th Round, No. 153 overall | SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pitt

Instant grade: B

5th Round, No. 171 overall (compensatory; from LA Rams) | Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Instant grade: B-plus

6th Round, No. 181 overall (from Indianapolis) | Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State

Instant grade: C-plus

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft