  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reports: Bucs reach two-year, $25M extension with LB Lavonte David

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bruce Arians isn’t letting linebacker Lavonte David leave Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David agreed to a new two-year, $25 million extension on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, with $20 million of that deal guaranteed, per ESPN.

David, 31, has spent his entire career with the Bucs — who took him in the second round of the 2012 draft. The Miami native racked up 117 total tackles last season and had one interception with two fumble recoveries while helping Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl LV win. David had six tackles in their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in that game, the second-highest on the team behind only Devin White.

He was about to become a free agent this offseason after his last five-year, $50 million deal was set to expire.

David has served as a captain on the team for seven straight seasons, and is the longest tenured player on the team. He missed just seven snaps all season, and has only missed five games over the past six seasons.

Arians had promised that he would bring him back during their Super Bowl boat parade last month, too, when he told him that, “Your ass ain’t going nowhere,” per ESPN.

The Bucs also announced Tuesday that they used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bruce Arians wasn't going to let longtime team captain Lavonte David leave Tampa. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Buccaneers agree to terms with Lavonte David on two-year extension

    The Buccaneers elected to use their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, and now they’re signing another pending free agent before he hits the open market. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Tampa Bay has agreed to terms with linebacker Lavonte David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed. Mike Garafolo, also of [more]

  • Report: Tom Brady, Bucs have “good momentum” on contract extension

    Tom Brady signed a two-year contract to join the Buccaneers last March and the quarterback may be signing another contract with the team this March. Chatter about a contract extension that would tie Brady to Tampa beyond the 2021 season began before Brady piloted the team to the Super Bowl LV title and the Bucs [more]

  • NFL:'Beast Mode' Lynch drawing his own entrepreneurial blueprint with cannabis launch

    With a newly launched cannabis brand and an ebetting endorsement, five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is building a business empire doing all the things everyone told him not to. Lynch earned the adoration of Seattle Seahawks fans - for whom he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 - en route to becoming widely admired across the National Football League (NFL) during his career. Now the 34-year-old is focused largely on his entrepreneurial endeavours, he told Reuters, including a SportsBettingDime.com endorsement, and his Dodi Blunts business, a crafted cannabis brand in his native Oakland, California, that distributes to 24 retailers in the Bay Area.

  • Rick Ross Pays $3.5 Million in Cash for Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida Mansion

    Rick Ross purchased Amar'e Stoudemire's sprawling Florida estate in an all-cash deal for $3.5 million, just four days after it was listed on the market.

  • AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

    The Tennessee Titans have found a team in the Miami Dolphins to take their 2020 first-round draft pick off their hands, trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season. The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, the person told The Associated Press. Both Wilson and Miami coach Brian Flores went to the same high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. — Poly Prep Country Day School.

  • In a stunner, Saints issue the franchise tag to Marcus Williams

    ESPN reported Tuesday that the Saints were not anticipated to use the franchise tag this year, but they did just that ahead of the NFL’s 3 p.m. CT deadline. There are a couple of reasons for the Saints to do this — namely, keeping one of their best defenders in the fold for another season, if not longer. They have until mid-summer to reach a deal on a long-term contract extension with Williams, so this buys this some time if the sides were already close to an agreement. Williams was expected to see plenty of interest on the open market — almost every team in the league could use a ballhawk with rare sideline-to-sideline range.

  • Criminal Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Permanently Dropped

    Nearly a year to the date that Louisville Metro Police Department officers entered 26-year-old Breonna Taylor’s home in a raid that ended with them shooting and killing the young woman, charges have finally been permanently dropped against her boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

  • Cardi B Claps Back at Troll for Claiming She Didn’t Give Kodak Black Credit for “Bodak Yellow”

    Although Kodak Black has been taking aim at rappers like Lil Baby and Pooh Shiesty for not paying proper homage, Cardi B isn’t in his crosshairs.

  • Adding J.J. Watt might cost Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson

    At $15.5 million per year for J.J. Watt, the Arizona Cardinals welcomed one reputable defender at the risk of losing another. Patrick Peterson, 30, is headed for unrestricted free agency, and the former first-round pick expects to find stronger interest from suitors outside of Arizona. "I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it's the Cardinals or someone else," Peterson said in a USA Today Sports interview.

  • Disney CEO Says Gina Carano Firing Is Not Political: Company Isn’t ‘Left-Leaning or Right-Leaning’

    For CEO Bob Chapek, Carano's social media posts ran afoul of Disney's commitment to "respect, decency, integrity, and inclusion."

  • Super Bowl champ Bucs place franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, an expected first step to what the Super Bowl champions hope will be a successful bid to keep a star-studded roster intact to help Tom Brady pursue an eighth NFL title. The 25-year-old Godwin earned $2.13 million in 2020 while ranking second to Mike Evans on the team with 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. While retaining Godwin for a fifth season was Tampa Bay’s top priority entering free agency, Tuesday’s move is only the beginning of what general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians have promised will be a determined effort to “keep the band together” for 2021.

  • Lady Gaga's Dognapping and Shooting Incident Reportedly Part of a Gang Initiation

    An insider told 'TMZ' the police think Lady Gaga's dognapping and shooting of her dogwalker may have been a gang initiation, following other similar incidents.

  • Gronk brings sports memorabilia into digital age with NFT trading cards

    Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski this week will become the first pro athlete to launch a set of his own digital trading cards, telling Reuters he expects the rarest one to fetch "millions." The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end's cards are part of a wildly popular new type of digital asset known as a non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Gronkowski NFT cards will exist only online, but blockchain technology allows the owner of each unique card to have it publicly authenticated, giving the owner bragging rights to the original even though the image can be copied.

  • With Bucs set to tag Chris Godwin, what happens with Shaq Barrett?

    The news that the Buccaneers will apply the franchise tag to receiver Chris Godwin means, by implication, that they won’t apply it to defensive end Shaq Barrett, for a second straight year. It also implies, given the relative importance of the two players to the team, that Barrett is about to agree to terms on [more]

  • Kansas, Les Miles part ways after harassment allegations at LSU surface

    The news comes just days after Miles was placed on administrative leave by Kansas as sexual harassment allegations from his time at LSU surfaced.

  • Twitter reacts to Bears placing franchise tag on Allen Robinson

    The Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, and Twitter had some great reactions.

  • Baron Davis Says Dan Gilbert Wouldn’t Let Him Join LeBron James and the Heat in 2011 Season

    According to Baron Davis, Dan Gilbert's vendetta against LeBron James was the main reason he never joined the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA season.

  • Report: Titans releasing cornerback Malcolm Butler after 3 seasons

    The move will save the Titans more than $10 million in cap space.

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • Report: Warriors promised to take LaMelo Ball with No. 2 pick in 2020 NBA Draft

    The Warriors passing on LaMelo Ball was already a decision coming under scrutiny even before Jalen Rose's recent comments.