Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets tattoo to commemorate Super Bowl 55 victory

Making good on a promise that he made to his team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians now has a permanent reminder of last season's historic march to a Super Bowl title.

Arians revealed his new tattoo Tuesday on social media. It features the Super Bowl 55 logo, with an image of the Lombardi Trophy, the Buccaneers' skull-and-swords logo and final score of the team's 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a man of my word – 'when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo' well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps," Arians wrote.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

Before the 2020 season, Arians, 68, made a bet with tight ends coach Rick Christophel that he would get a tattoo when the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

He was more than happy to hold up his end of the deal.

Arians isn't the first member of the Bucs to commemorate the victory via tattoo. Cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. got one of his own a few weeks after the game. And wide receiver Mike Evans is in the process of getting a more elaborate one as well.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets Super Bowl 55 tattoo