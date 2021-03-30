  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets tattoo to commemorate Super Bowl 55 victory

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Making good on a promise that he made to his team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians now has a permanent reminder of last season's historic march to a Super Bowl title.

Arians revealed his new tattoo Tuesday on social media. It features the Super Bowl 55 logo, with an image of the Lombardi Trophy, the Buccaneers' skull-and-swords logo and final score of the team's 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a man of my word – 'when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo' well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps," Arians wrote.

Before the 2020 season, Arians, 68, made a bet with tight ends coach Rick Christophel that he would get a tattoo when the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

He was more than happy to hold up his end of the deal.

Arians isn't the first member of the Bucs to commemorate the victory via tattoo. Cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. got one of his own a few weeks after the game. And wide receiver Mike Evans is in the process of getting a more elaborate one as well.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians gets Super Bowl 55 tattoo

Recommended Stories

  • Bruce Arians says Bucs are open to picking a QB at No. 32

    If you ask head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ mostly successful bid to bring back the core of last year’s team for another run at a Super Bowl leaves them in an enviable position heading into the draft. At a press conference on Tuesday, Arians said that this is the first time in his long [more]

  • 49ers would listen to Jimmy Garoppolo trade under right circumstance

    It's going to be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy right now ... "

  • Bruce Arians shows off Bucs’ Super Bowl tattoo

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians followed through on his word and got a tattoo

  • NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects full stadiums in 2021

    It sounds like fans will be returning to the Linc in full for the 2021 season. By Reuben Frank

  • Detroit Lions to visit Denver Broncos in NFL's new 17th game

    The NFL schedule is expanding to 17 games; in 2021, the Detroit Lions will visit Denver. They'll have a ninth home game in 2022.

  • Who should the 49ers target 3rd overall?

    The 49ers and Dolphins shook up the 2021 NFL Draft with a blockbuster trade that sent the 3rd overall pick to San Francisco. Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don project what John Lynch and company will do come April on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Tom Brady celebrated 3/28 with a nod to his 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI

    He's only KIND OF trolling.

  • 2021 NFL Season: Bears to face Raiders in 17th game

    The Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders in the 17th game of the 2021 NFL season

  • NFL Approves 17-Game Season, Plans for Full Stadiums This Fall

    The National Football League said Tuesday that it would expand the coming season to 17 games for the first time, shortening the exhibition schedule to three games. In addition, all 32 NFL teams will play at least one game internationally over an eight-year period, beginning in 2022. The extra game, approved in principle during collective […]

  • NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games

    The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and planning to have full stadiums for those games. America’s most popular sport also will provide more content for the broadcast partners who soon will be spending a total of about $10 billion a year on rights fees. Team owners at a virtual meeting on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased.

  • Zion scores 28, Pelicans beat Boston 115-109

    Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109 on Monday night in the Celtics' first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic. A masked crowd of 2,298 — officially a sellout at the state-mandated limit of 12% of the TD Garden capacity — cheered (and booed) the Celtics, waved signs and shouted profane taunts at the referees. “Seeing fans occasionally on the road but not here, I’d say it was pretty emotional for me,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

  • Packers re-signing DL Tyler Lancaster

    The Packers are bringing back defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

  • Alabama is poised to have back-to-back top-five quarterbacks

    Before 2020, Alabama had generated three first-round quarterbacks in the 84-year history of the NFL draft: Riley Smith in 1936, Joe Namath in 1965 (he was a first-round pick in both the AFL and NFL drafts), and Richard Todd in 1976. Between 2020 and 2021, Alabama likely will end up with a pair of top-five [more]

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Wants to Turn Mavericks Tickets into NFTs

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has always been a bit of a financial maverick himself, so it's no surprise that he's taking an offbeat approach to generating new revenue that involves NFTs, or...

  • Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kelvin Sampson stood atop a ladder and yanked loose the remnants of the net from the rim. Years of building a once-proud program back to prominence, of putting together a formula that was about way more than flashy offense - it all led to this breakthrough moment for Sampson and the Cougars. Yes, Houston is going back to the Final Four for the first time since the famed ''Phi Slama Jama'' era after Monday night's 67-61 win against Oregon State.

  • Not to Be Alarmist, but Girlfriend Collective’s New Workout Dress Is Freak-Out-Worthy

    Show me a more comfortable dress. I’ll wait.

  • Justin Fields runs blistering 40 at Ohio State Pro Day

    Ohio State QB Justin Fields burned up the surface with a 4.44 40 on Ohio State Pro Day

  • Pope, using Shakespeare, makes climate change appeal

    Pope Francis adapted Shakespeare's famous Hamlet quote in an appeal to people not to remain blind to the destruction of climate change and the mass migration it may cause, writing: "To see or not to see, that is the question." Francis went on to urge people to work together to protect "creation, our common home" and not "hunker down" in individualism, in the preface of a document by the Vatican development office on the pastoral care of people displaced by climactic events. "I suggest we adapt Hamlet's famous 'to be or not to be' and affirm: 'To see or not to see, that is the question!' Where it starts is with each one's seeing, yes, mine and yours," Francis wrote.

  • Tom Brady vacations in Costa Rica, recuperating from knee surgery

    Tom Brady and family are vacationing in Costa Rica as the great QB recovers from knee surgery

  • Washington will face Bills in 2021 as NFL expands to 17-game schedule

    The NFL has officially moved to a 17-game season.