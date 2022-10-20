Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) are looking a little lost, but not nearly as misguided as Steve Wilks' Carolina Panthers (1-5) ahead of a pivotal NFC South showdown.

The Buccaneers are favored by 10.5 points, so the sportsbooks are projecting a response from Brady, Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay offense. However, will Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold be available for Carolina and will it make a difference? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Buccaneers vs. Panthers Week 7 game:

Buccaneers at Panthers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Buccaneers (-10.5)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-500); Panthers (+360)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 13

This is a pretty aggressive line for the Bucs who easily are the better team but have been playing down to competition of late. This is a game I would frankly stay away from, but given that Carolina has covered only one spread all season long. I’ll still take Tampa Bay and the points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium.

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 14

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will get back on track after a disappointing loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh last week. Home cooking and a lowly opponent are in Tampa Bay’s favor here.

Lance Pugmire: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 10

The road was unkind in Pittsburgh with Tom Brady throwing 15 incompletions, but Carolina has been so sloppy, there’s no reason to expect a repeat dud.

