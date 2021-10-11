Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills favored to win Super Bowl after Week 5

Buccaneers, Bills dethrone Chiefs as favorites to win Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There's a new favorite in town after Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs -- long thought to be a shoo-in to at least make the Super Bowl, if not win it -- are no longer the betting favorite to even make it out of the AFC, according to PointsBet.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are now favored to win the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs listed third.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fell to 2-3 after their loss to the Bills on Sunday Night Football. Despite winning the AFC each of the last two seasons, Kansas City is struggling to find its defensive identity in the early parts of 2021. The Chiefs have allowed 29 points or more in all five games this season at an average of 32.6 per game, worst in the NFL. In Sunday's 2020 AFC Championship Game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium, Josh Allen and the Bills' offense walked all over the Chiefs en route to a 38-20 win.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers followed up their emotional win against the New England Patriots by drubbing the Miami Dolphins. In their 45-17 victory, Brady finished 30 of 41 for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Antonio Brown and Mike Evans both caught two touchdowns and the defense forced two turnovers as the Bucs improved to 4-1.

Just one unbeaten team remains after five weeks, and they're tied for the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The Arizona Cardinals didn't look particularly impressive in their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 17-10. But a win is a win, and the Cardinals are now 5-0 and alone atop the NFC.

Here's a look at the best Super Bowl odds following Week 5:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +550

Buffalo Bills, +600

Kansas City Chiefs, +700

Los Angeles Rams, +900

Green Bay Packers, +1000

Baltimore Ravens, +1200

Arizona Cardinals, +1300

Los Angeles Chargers, +1300

Cleveland Browns, +1400

Dallas Cowboys, +1800

San Francisco 49ers, +2500

Tennessee Titans, +3000

New Orleans Saints, +4000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.