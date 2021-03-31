Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring back Ndamukong Suh with creative salary cap deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsey Wisniewski
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bucs bring back Ndamukong Suh with creative salary cap deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One week ago, Ndamukong Suh re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Co. this season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Suh would return to the Bucs on a one-year deal worth $9 million fully guaranteed with incentives.

But as it appears, Tampa Bay used some creative salary cap gymnastics to bring back the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports Suh actually inked a five-year deal with four void years. His cap charge is estimated to be around $5 million.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Like the Seahawks who signed Gerald Everett, Chris Carson, Ethan Pocic, Benson Mayowa and Kerry Hyder to contracts including “voidable yeares,” the Bucs have also used the salary cap trick to bring back players on a “Buy Now Pay Later” basis. Essentially the voidable contract years allow a team to pay a player for a signing bonus and pro-rate for more years than actually exists on the contract.

With Suh’s contract, for example, the remaining four seasons do not exist on his contract. They are merely used to reduce the overall cap charge.

Suh, a three-time first-team All-Pro, has missed just two regular-season games in six seasons. While he’s had an up-and-down career playing for the Lions, Dolphins and Rams, he found his groove with the Bucs in the final four regular-season games and post-season play, giving up just one sack.

He has been with the Bucs for the past two seasons, both times on one-year deals. Suh helped mentor Washington standout and 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea after Gerald McCoy departed for Carolina in 2019.

Expect the Portland native to play a crucial role again this season as the Bucs look to repeat as Super Bowl champions. 

Recommended Stories

  • Florida's Kyle Pitts, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase make case for Detroit Lions to consider at No. 7

    Florida's Kyle Pitts said playing alongside Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson would make the offense "hard for a defense to scheme" against

  • NFL to expand regular season to 17 games, starting in 2021

    For the first time since 1978, the NFL is expanding its slate of regular-season games. Starting this fall, each team will play in 17 contests.

  • Report: LPGA rookie Yealimi Noh hit with $10,000 fine for slow play

    LPGA rookie Yealimi Noh was given a $10,000 fine by the LPGA for slow play at last week's Kia Classic, according to Golfweek.

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.

  • Leonard Fournette hopes “misunderstood” Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers

    When the Buccaneers re-signed Leonard Fournette, he became the second-to-last significant player on last season’s championship team to return to Tampa Bay for 2021. And he’s hoping the last player re-signs, too. Fournette said Antonio Brown, who is now the only player who got significant playing time on the 2020 Buccaneers not under contract to [more]

  • Steelers ink RB Kalen Ballage to one-year deal

    Steelers add another player to their running back room with Kalen Ballage.

  • What would the return of Alejandro Villanueva mean for the Steelers?

    The Steelers could sign Alejandro Villanueva to a contract in order to keep the offensive line intact.

  • Robert Kraft gives candid take on watching 2020 Patriots miss playoffs

    Watching the New England Patriots struggle throughout the 2020 NFL season and miss the playoffs was a frustrating experience for fans throughout the region, and it sounds like the team's owner felt the same way.

  • Thunder vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (March 31)

    See projected lineups, injury reports and how to watch the OKC Thunder and Toronto Raptors game.

  • MLB On The Record: NL West GMs discuss the dynamic Dodgers, Padres battle

    Executives detail honest expectations in a division now featuring two behemoths.

  • Robert Kraft: Patriots need to get QB position 'solidified'

    Robert Kraft spoke highly of Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, but the Patriots owner doesn't believe status quo at QB will suffice.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. UCLA has biggest Final Four point spread in at least 25 years

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

  • LeBron James recruiting Steph Curry doesn't worry Warriors, Bob Myers

    Steph joining the Lakers? Don't sweat the rumor mill.

  • ‘Humbled’ Leonard Fournette eager to prove himself all over again in 2021

    The resurgent running back, a man of myriad nicknames, said Wednesday he currently is partial to “Lombardi Lenny.” But even now, as he prepares for his second season as a Buccaneer with a regimen that includes catching 100 passes a day, Leonard Fournette is pursuing another prominent title. Starter. “It’s like college,” said Fournette, whose re-signing (to a one-year deal that could reach $4 ...

  • Baylor broils No. 3 Razorbacks, ready for even bigger game

    Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament - nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good. Baylor faces No. 2 Houston, which nearly blew a 17-point lead before shaking off 11th-seeded Oregon State 67-61, come Saturday for a spot in the national championship game. Cougar fans have until then to revel in the memories of Houston's great ''Phi Slamma Jamma'' tournament teams of the early 80s, but they could be in for a rude awakening.

  • Fans Can Watch 2019 Whelen Modified Races Free On TrackPass

    While there is no racing on the track this weekend, there is plenty to watch, thanks to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the streaming product representing NASCAR‘s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space. NBC Sports has made TrackPass, along with nine other services, free in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, through May 1. […]

  • Setting The Scene: 2017 Whelen Modified Tour from Stafford

    Two races remained in the 2017 season when the NASCAR Whelen Modifeid Tour arrived at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 1 for the NAPA Fall Final 150. It was shaping up to be one of the closest championships in the history of the tour. Six drivers arrived at Stafford within 35 points of the […]

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • JJ Redick sounds off on Pelicans front office, says they can’t be trusted

    After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.

  • Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

    Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days