Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) head west for a Christmas Day matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-10). This is a big game for the Buccaneers as they hold a half-game lead over the rest of the NFC South.

The Cardinals will likely start a third-string quarterback on Sunday. Backup signal-caller Colt McCoy is slated to miss the game. It will propel Trace McSorley into his first career NFL start against a respectable Buccaneers defense.

Tampa Bay needs to win this game. Can Tom Brady put together a strong finish to will the Buccaneers into the playoffs?

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Buccaneers vs. Cardinals Week 16 game:

Buccaneers at Cardinals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Buccaneers (-7.5)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-350); Cardinals (+280)

Over/under: 40

NFL Week 16 odds, predictions and picks

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 14

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are somehow, someway still in the playoff mix thanks to their friends in the NFC South. They’ll put together a performance like they did in the first half against Cincinnati, before faltering with four turnovers, and rebound with a win over the lowly Cardinals.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off to running back Rachaad White.

Victoria Hernandez: Buccaneers 21, Cardinals 9

Tom Brady is not letting a repeat of last week happen. He committed four turnovers. Not very seven-time Super Bowl champion of him. The Buccaneers need to wrap up the NFC South and shouldn't have a problem against a third-string quarterback not named Brock Purdy.

Jaylon Thompson: Buccaneers 20, Cardinals 10

The Buccaneers are holding onto a slim lead in the NFC South. A matchup against the lowly Cardinals is a holiday gift. Tampa Bay should find room on the ground and allow Tom Brady to dictate the pace. The Cardinals are down to their third-string quarterback as injuries have ravaged this team.

