Tampa Bay brings in top RB prospect from UCLA for visit

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet wrapped up his visits with the #Bucs today, per source. Charbonnet also had "30" visits with the #Cowboys, #Chargers, #Bills, #Bears and #Raiders and worked out privately for the #49ers. One of the draft's top backs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 19, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought in some edge rushers, corners and offensive tackles for their draft visits, but they’ve also paid attention to some other positions where they may not quite be of need.

One of those positions is running back, as Tampa Bay brought in UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet on Wednesday according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Charbonnet is one of the numerous running backs the Bucs have brought in for a visit.

Charbonnet is a top RB prospect in the draft, landing at No. 3 on both The Draft Network and PFF’s RB rankings for the 2023 draft. He ran for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns and averaged seven yards per carry in 2023 for the Bruins. His scouting reports note that he doesn’t have a good deal of breakaway speed, having run a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash, but that his ball-carrier vision and strength are traits that should see him succeed at the next level.

