Tampa Bay to bring in LSU DE for visit ahead of draft

— #LSU DE BJ Ojulari is in NY for a Top 30 visit with the #Jets tomorrow. He's got the #Bucs, #Panthers, and #Texans after that.

— #TCU WR Quentin Johnston is on a visit with the #Titans now, then he has the #AZCardinals tomorrow, #Vikings and then #Falcons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be doing their due diligence on the EDGE position for their recent stretch of pre-draft visits.

The NFL’s Ian Rapaport reported on Monday that the team is expected to bring in LSU DE B.J. Ojulari for a pre-draft visit. Ojulari’s visit will come after the Bucs host Iowa’ Lukas Van Ness.

Ojulari is the ninth-highest-rated EDGE in The Draft Network’s prospect list and is estimated to be a fourth-round value by their metrics. Their scouting report notes that Ojulari is naturally athletic and has good upside in the pass rush game, but he’s a tad undersized at 6’3″, 244 lbs and that he might not be as strong as other prospects. GM Jason Licht has a history of drafting LSU players, though, so Ojulari could be another that catches his eye in the draft process.

Ojulari is set to visit and NFC South rival in the Panthers before he visits Tampa Bay.

