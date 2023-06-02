Who will be Tampa Bay’s breakout player in 2023?

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering something of a transition period following Tom Brady’s retirement, it can be easy to forget that the Bucs have steadily added talent to the roster over the past few years. It may just be a matter of time before one of these young players explodes on the scene and makes a name for himself.

Early in their careers, players like LB Lavonte David, WR Mike Evans and OT Tristan Wirfs put their stamp on the NFL, making plays and earning accolades to put them among the best in the league. The Bucs currently have players poised for their own breakout performances in 2023.

Here are the most likely 2023 breakout candidates on the Bucs roster, according to the Bucs Wire staff:

River Wells, Editor - RB Rachaad White

There was a lot to like about RB Rachaad White in 2022. Now, in 2023, he’ll have command of the backfield and free reign to showcase his talents.

White is a jack-of-all-trades running back who can be of value on the ground and through the air. He runs tough, as we saw in Munich against the Seahawks last year, and he also picks his cuts and uses his vision to his advantage when he has the ball in the backfield. He still needs some refinement, of course, but his second year could be the year that refinement happens and he becomes a true threat for the Bucs like the team hopes.

The only thing that could slow him down is the offensive line. If the o-line doesn’t cut it, White would suffer in turn — if the o-line is solid, though, it’ll be no surprise if the former Sun Devil shows off in 2023.

Jason Kanno, Contributor - Calijah Kancey

Can you really call a first-round draft pick a breakout player? Certainly, if he puts up insane numbers like defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is capable of doing.

One of the college football’s most productive pass rushers last year regardless of position, Kancey won 22.7% of his pass rush reps according to Pro Football Focus. His deep arsenal of pass rush moves along with his elite athleticism make could make him a threat to quarterbacks that the Bucs have not had since Warren Sapp wore red and pewter.

The biggest question Kancey faces is his fit in Todd Bowles’ defense, which has tended to lean on size in the trenches instead of quickness, often utilizing a two-gap strategy to free up his linebackers. If Bowles is content to simply let Kancey tee off on quarterbacks rather than trying to control the line of scrimmage, the rookie tackle could get off to a hot start in Tampa.

