Tampa Bay Baseball Museum|Morning Blend

Associated Press

Bryce Harper won games for the Phillies this year with one swing, one slide, one daring dash around the bases. Now add this save to the highlight reel: Harper fired a heater on the fly from right field that nailed a runner at home — and gave the Phillies one win to remember in a September stuffed with big games from their MVP contender. Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer to keep Philadelphia pushing in the NL East race with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.