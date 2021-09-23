Tampa Bay Baseball Museum|Morning Blend
The Tampa Bay Baseball Museum celebrates decades of baseball history
The Tampa Bay Baseball Museum celebrates decades of baseball history
Braves outfielder Adam Duvall has a home run taken away after baserunning mistake in win over Arizona Diamondbacks
The 2021 MLB campaign is in the final stretch of the regular season with the playoff field beginning to take form. What will the field look like?
Bryce Harper won games for the Phillies this year with one swing, one slide, one daring dash around the bases. Now add this save to the highlight reel: Harper fired a heater on the fly from right field that nailed a runner at home — and gave the Phillies one win to remember in a September stuffed with big games from their MVP contender. Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer to keep Philadelphia pushing in the NL East race with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.
After Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier swiped a scouting report card from a Blue Jays catcher on Monday, both benches emptied when he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game.
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees are rolling into a season-ending divisional gauntlet taking solace in the standings. “We're in control of things,” manager Aaron Boone said. Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and New York rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-3 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep and an inside track to a playoff spot.
Scott Kazmir got the San Francisco Giants into a jam and rookie reliever Camilo Doval got them right out of it. Doval got three huge outs on eight pitches at a pivotal juncture for the Giants, who beat the free-falling San Diego Padres 8-6 Wednesday night to take a two-game lead in the NL West. Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double and Buster Posey had four hits and scored three times.
The United States and Europe will compete for the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Here is how to watch, how the tournament works and more.
The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday in Denver.
Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady‘s personal fitness guru and TB12 business partner, was often viewed as a source of discord between Brady and Bill Belichick. Guerrero’s latest comments do nothing to change that. Guerrero told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald that over their two decades together, Belichick never grasped the extent to which Brady had [more]
Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild-card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 Wednesday night. Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to help St. Louis stretch its best winning streak since an 11-game string in 2001. The Cardinals' longest winning streak in franchise history is 14, in 1935 with a team led by Hall of Famer pitcher Dizzy Dean.
On Ryder Cup week, get to know these PGA Tour players' wives, girlfriends and families.
Camilo Doval threw one of the hardest pitches of the season on Tuesday night, but his performance on Wednesday was even more impressive.
Houston manager Dusty Baker says a huge source of pride about his AL West-leading team is the way it plays defense. It showed Wednesday night as right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in the Astros' 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning.
Linebacker Jamie Collins wasn’t with the Lions at Wednesday’s practice and he won’t be back on Thursday or any other day in the future either. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the Lions are trying to trade Collins because his role on defense is going to be released. He also said that the veteran [more]
With another week, it's another chance for a fantasy football sleeper to awaken. Here are Liz Loza's picks for Week 3.
Lions coach Dan Campbell on Jamie Collins: 'We're in a different place' and 'it's time to move on' from the veteran LB
Jo and Tommy Lasorda were married for 70 years.
Adam Duvall lost a home run to a baserunning miscue, but Atlanta rebounded with homers by Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman and the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 on Wednesday night. Ian Anderson pitched two-hit ball in six-plus innings as Atlanta (80-70) won its fifth straight and maintained its three-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East with 12 games remaining. The Braves got to Merrill Kelly for three runs in the first — and that could have been four, except Duvall passed Riley between first and second after his deep drive to left-center tipped the glove of Arizona center fielder Jake McCarthy and went over the wall.
Sergio Garcia’s American wife is ready to jump into the crowd again to tell her countrymen “leave out the insults because you’re embarrassing”, should their taunts here this week descend to the level witnessed the last time the Ryder Cup was held on this side of the Atlantic.
Still a good dog.