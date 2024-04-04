Tammy Beaumont drives England to ODI series win in New Zealand

Beaumont played shots to all corners at Seddon Park - Getty Images/Phil Walter

England beat New Zealand by 56 runs

England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ODI series against New Zealand with a 56-run win in the second match in Hamilton.

After being dismissed for a duck in the first match on Monday, opener Tammy Beaumont bounced back with a stellar 81 to get England off to a hot start at Seddon Park.

Once Maia Bouchier was caught by Hannah Rowe for 20, England captain Heather Knight set about building an intimidating target alongside Beaumont. The pair combined for 70 runs before Knight was dismissed by Jess Kerr.

Beaumont was not fazed however, continuing to belt boundaries despite the quick exits of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey. She lifted England to 158 for five before she was finally dismissed by Rowe.

Amy Jones took the baton from there, contributing 48 from 40 balls as England set a lofty target of 253.

Despite a staunch 57 from Brooke Halliday and a blistering 47 off 48 balls from Izzy Gaze, New Zealand’s batters were unable to threaten England’s score, ultimately being bowled out for 196.

Sciver-Brunt led the way for England’s bowlers with three wickets from her seven overs.

Player of the match, Beaumont said: “I think the best time to bat was probably with the new ball, but then it definitely got tougher in the middle and I think at times I couldn’t work out if it was me or the wicket.

“I was getting a bit frustrated but I got to 50 and then kicked on a bit. My dad’s probably sat at home telling me it was criminal to get out for 81 and leave the team with some work to do. I think the way Amy Jones and Kate Cross shepherded the team to a par total was exceptional.

“I think Maia Bouchier and myself in the powerplay like to take the bowlers on and hit strong shots, and a few came off the middle of the bat which is always nice. There’s real competition for places now and I think that pressure’s a good thing, to geep trying to reinvent yourself.

“There’s so much more I can do and the team can do to keep pushing on and challenge every single team.”

The final match of the series takes place on Sunday.

