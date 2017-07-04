Tammy Abraham signs new Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan

Tammy Abraham‘s star continues to rise.

It will do so at Swansea City this season.

Abraham, 19, signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea on Tuesday and was then immediately loaned out to Premier League side Swansea City for the 2017-18 campaign.

After excelling on loan at Bristol City in England’s second-tier last season — Abraham scored 26 goals in 48 appearances — he then went on to play a leading role for England’s U-21 side which reached the semifinals of the European U-21 championships this summer.

The Swans confirmed Abraham will link-up with the team during their summer tour of the USA as he takes some extra time to rest from his exploits at the Euro U-21 tournament.

“I’m really excited. I enjoyed my time at Bristol City last season, playing regular first-team football and scoring goals. Hopefully I can do the same at Swansea,” Abraham told Swansea’s website. “I watched Swansea a lot last season when they played Chelsea and on TV. I know it was a difficult season for them at times, but you could see that they always try and play nice football.

Swans boss Paul Clement has worked his Chelsea connections perfectly here, as the west Londoner and former Chelsea assistant coach has pulled off a real coup by getting the talented young striker to switch to the Liberty Stadium for a season.

Abraham is yet another example of Chelsea’s youth academy producing stars who aren’t quite ready for their first team but are easily capable of becoming stars elsewhere. Nathan Ake shone for Bournemouth on loan last season and sealed a $27 million move to the Cherries last week as he couldn’t break in to Antonio Conte‘s team on a regular basis.

For Swansea this is a big boost as the likes of Newcastle United and many other PL clubs were chasing Abraham.

The lanky forward has pace on the break but also has killer instincts inside the box to finish off chances, and with Fernando Llorente suffering a freak injury before preseason training the Swans could lean on Abraham heavily this season. With Jordan Ayew the only other forward option for the Swans, it’s likely Abraham will get considerable PL minutes under his belt.

