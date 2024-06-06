Tammy Abraham open to Premier League return amid links with Aston Villa, Leicester City

Roma attacker Tammy Abraham has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the Premier League this summer.

Although hesitant to leave Roma after coming off a lengthy absence due to an ACL injury suffered in June of 2023, Abraham could be on the move in the coming weeks as interest from England seems to be picking up steam.

Over recent days, Abraham has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Both Premier League clubs have shown interest in the ex-Chelsea striker who joined Roma in 2021.

Abraham’s stay in the Italian capital was disrupted by a knee injury that took place on the last matchday of the 22/23 campaign versus Spezia.

Following a 10-mont absence, Abraham returned to the pitch in April but was unable to break through Daniele De Rossi’s ranks, collecting only one goal in a handful of underwhelming appearances.

Despite some reports stating the player would prefer to stay one more year at Roma, Abraham has not totally ruled out the possibility of moving away from Serie A.

According to Leggo, Abraham is open to a return to the Premier League.

The English striker is said to have made this clear in his conversations with his entourage and the Giallorossi club.

Roma, on the other hand, are keen on selling Abraham as it would allow them to fund their own targets for the summer, including the likes of Federico Chiesa of Juventus.