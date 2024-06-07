Tammy Abraham does not fit De Rossi’s plans

Tammy Abraham is being excluded from Roma’s long-term plans.

The English striker, in fact, has received a failing grade so far from Daniele De Rossi.

De Rossi does not consider Abraham a good fit for the way he envisions Roma to play football next season.

As a result, Abraham has not made into De Rossi’s list of ‘untouchables’ – players who should not be sold under any circumstances.

According to Il Tempo, Abraham would be keen on staying at Roma after recently returning from a long injury absence.

However, De Rossi has already made it clear to Roma that the striker should leave, allowing for a more suitable replacement to come in.

Roma have thus put Abraham on the transfer list.

The Giallorossi are hoping to attract offers from the Premier League where Abraham still seems to draw interest from.