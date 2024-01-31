Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose, Detlef Schrempf to coach Rising Stars during All-Star week

Fever legend Tamika Catchings and Pacers greats Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf will serve as coaches in the Rising Stars event at 9 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, one of the first events of NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

The event features multiple games among the NBA's young stars, including 10 rookies, 10 players in their second year and seven players representing the G League. The Pacers will have two representatives in guard Bennedict Mathurin and center Oscar Tshiebwe, who is part of the G League contingent because of his play this season with the Mad Ants.

Catchings, who served as co-chair of the All-Star Game host committee, is the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer. She was a 10-time All-Star with the Fever, winning the 2011 MVP award and helping the Fever to the 2012 WNBA title. After her Hall of Fame career she served as the Fever's vice president of basketball operations and general manager before resigning in 2022.

5/13/00. Pacer Jalen Rose talks over a play with coach Larry Bird. Pacers/76ers second round game 4. First Half action. (Robert Scheer Photo)

Rose played for the Pacers from 1996-2002, helping them reach the playoffs four times, the Eastern Conference finals three times and the NBA Finals in 1999-2000. He averaged 14.2 points over six seasons and was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in the 1999-2000 season when he averaged 20.6 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Schrempf spent four full seasons and part of a fifth with the Pacers from 1989-93, earning an All-Star nod in 1992-93 and NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 1990-91 and 1991-92. He averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists with the Pacers and helped them reach the playoffs four times.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose, Detlef Schrempf to coach Rising Stars