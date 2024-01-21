How Ta'Mia Scott has taken advantage of starting role for MTSU women's basketball

The Middle Tennessee State women's basketball lineup hasn't been an easy one to crack over the past few years.

Sophomore guard Ta'Mia Scott can attest to that.

Playing behind a deep and veteran lineup, Scott averaged just eight minutes a game in the 25 she played as a freshman. A star at ever level she's played, Scott wasn't used to spending a majority of games watching from the bench.

"It was hard, honestly," said Scott, following MTSU's 85-48 win over visiting New Mexico State on Saturday. "I've never (gone) through that in basketball. It was something I didn't know how to deal with. But my teammates and everyone around me kept me level headed and I kept working, because I knew my time would come."

Scott, a prized recruit coming out of Clarksville Northwest, has shown MTSU fans why coach Rick Insell was so high on her during a breakout sophomore season in 2023-24. She's averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds a game while providing 40 steals and shooting 41% from 3-point range for the Blue Raiders (14-4, 4-0 Conference USA).

"I thought she was the best player in the state of Tennessee when we recruited her," Insell said. "There are one or two schools in this state that didn't get on her, wish they had her now. Ta'Mia Scott is a winner. She does things you can't coach or teach. She was born with that. We're very fortunate to have her."

MTSU played a rotation of primarily seven players last season. But the graduation of longtime starter Alexis Whittington, the transfer of guard Courtney Blakely and an injury to freshman Jada Harrison has allowed Scott to not only step into a starting role, but log an average of 33 minutes a game.

She hasn't disappointed in that role, putting her name among team leaders in most offensive categories, despite the team returning four starters.

"She's mixed in really well," said junior guard Jalynn Gregory, who reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in Saturday's win. "Last year I knew Ta'Mia had it in her. It was just a matter of getting her out there and getting it out of her. This year she's really stepped up. She stepped into a role that's not easy to step into. She came right in like she's been here the whole time."

Middle Tennessee guard Ta'Mia Scott (15) goes up for a shot as New Mexico guard Jaila Harding (4) guards her during the MTSU women’s basketball game at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Scott came up huge for MTSU during its CUSA opener, scoring 20 points with 14 rebounds and two steals while playing every minute in a 64-61 overtime win over Louisiana Tech.

"You can't guard Ta'Mia Scott, unless she wants you to guard her," Insell said. "She's improved her ball handling, she's improved her 3-point shooting and she's rebounding the heck out of the ball."

"My big thing, being a starter, was bring a spark to my team," said Scott, who averaged 23.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks her senior season at Northwest. "I had to take up a lot of slack from Alexis. She was a hard-nosed player and did a lot of dirty work. I'm trying to come in and be that player. I have high expectations for myself. I'm not satisfied, but I'm going to get there."

Milestones for Savannah Wheeler

Fifth-year standout Savannah Wheeler had a big week for MTSU. She scored a game-high 30 points against New Mexico State and became the conference's all-time leader in free throws made (579).

Wheeler also surpassed 2,000 points for her career in MTSU's win over UTEP.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU women's basketball benefitting from Ta'Mia Scott's expanded role