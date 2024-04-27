Tamba Hali is newest member of Chiefs Hall of Fame. He’s still helping KC’s pass rush

Tamba Hali, one of the great pass rushers in Chiefs history, is the newest member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

Hali spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Chiefs and appeared in 177 games, the fourth most by a defensive player in franchise history. His 89 1/2 sacks rank second in team history to Derrick Thomas. Hali recorded a career-best 14 1/2 sacks in 2010.

Hali moved from defensive end to outside linebacker when the Chiefs switched to a 3-4 defense and didn’t miss a beat.

“His stats speak for themselves, establishing him as one of the great defensive players in Chiefs history,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said.

In retirement, Hali has remained connected with the Chiefs by working with players. He has trained with current defensive ends George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

“Tamba helped me tremendously,” Karlaftis said last year.

Born in Liberia, Hali came to the U.S. when he was 10. He played at Penn State and was the Chiefs’ first round draft pick (10th overall) in 2006. That year, he was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team.

Hali was selected to the Pro Bowl five straight seasons from 2011-15 and was named to the AP All-Pro second-team twice (2011 and 2013). Hali was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week four times in his career, tied for the second most by any Chiefs defender.

Like Thomas, Hali specialized in forcing fumbles, with 33 in his career, including a team-record six as a rookie.

The enshrinement will be held during a Chiefs game this fall.