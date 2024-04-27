Tamba Hali chosen for Chiefs Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs legend has been chosen as the 2024 Hall of Fame inductee.

Defensive end Tamba Hali will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame during Chiefs Legends Weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in the fall.

Hali spent all 12 of his NFL seasons in Kansas City from 2006 to 2017. He became a Pro Bowler for five straight seasons from 2011 to 15 and a two-time second-team All-Pro member.

His 89.5 sacks are second to Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in Chiefs history.

Hali, a native of Gbarnga, Liberia, was a first-round pick in 2006 with the 20th overall pick. He tallied eight sacks his rookie year and matched or exceeded that total six times in his career, tying for the second-most seasons with 8.0 or more sacks in franchise history.

Hali’s reached a career-high of 14.5 sacks in 2010 and then hit double-digit sacks three other times: 2010, 2011, and 2013.

Hali, now 40, has become a mentor to Chiefs pass rushers having worked with George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

