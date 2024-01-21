Tamar Bates drops 36 points in Mizzou home loss to Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was quite a day for Piper alum Tamar Bates, who scored a career-high, but it wasn’t enough in Mizzou’s 79-67 loss to Florida.

Bates put up 36 points on 13-21 shooting, scoring over half the Tigers points.

It was a tightly contested first half, with no team leading by as much as three points and Florida led 37-34 at halftime.

An 8-0 run from the Gators early in the second half gave them a 50-43 lead. Mizzou got within three points, but the Gators ended up pulling away late in the second half.

Nick Honor was the other Tiger in double-figures with 10 points.

Tyrese Samuel led Florida with 17 points.

The loss puts Mizzou at 8-10 overall, 0-5 in SEC Play and they go on the road to face Texas A&M on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

