Talyn Taylor commits to Georgia football: 247 ranking, stats, more for 4-star receiver

Yet another blue-chip recruit has announced their commitment to Kirby Smart and Georgia football.

The latest such prospect — the third in three days for the Bulldogs — is Talyn Taylor, a four-star, top-100 recruit from Geneva Community High School in Geneva, Illinois. The announcement came via On3's Hayes Fawcett on X (formerly known as Twitter):

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Talyn Taylor has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 180 WR from Geneva, IL chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Michigan, & Notre Dame



“I’m home n it’s time to work nun less.”https://t.co/ar3nLhYYFC pic.twitter.com/QeAo4rHccu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2024

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football TV windows announced for remaining 2024 games

Taylor's commitment represents something of a streak for Smart and Co., as he is the third player in as many days to commit to the Bulldogs. Todd Robinson, a three-star running back from Valdosta High School, committed to Georgia on Monday. The day prior, Christian Garrett of Prince Avenue Christian School committed as well.

Here's what you need to know of Taylor, including his recruiting ranking from 247 on On3, his high school stats and how he affects Georgia football's 2025 recruiting class rankings:

Talyn Taylor recruit ranking

247Sports Composite: No. 71 nationally | No. 10 WR | No. 3 from Illinois

On3: No. 50 nationally | No. 9 WR | No. 3 from Illinois

Taylor is considered a top-100 recruit in both 247Sports' Composite rankings and via On3's recruiting site, though he ranks considerably higher in the latter (21 positions higher). Both recruiting services list him as a top-10 receiver and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Illinois.

Talyn Taylor stats

According to 247Sports' recruiting bio of Taylor, the 6-1, 175-pound receiver missed a significant portion of the 2023 high school football season on Illinois due to injury. However, as noted by 247, he returned to the quarterfinals of the Illinois 6A playoffs, catching 32 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns. He also threw for 150 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another.

In 2022, Taylor, then a sophomore, finished with 51 catches for 745 yards and eight scores.

REQUIRED READING: Wes Johnson goes to bat defending Georgia's Charlie Condon after Super Regional loss

Georgia football recruiting rank

247Sports Composite: No. 4 nationally, No. 2 SEC

On3: No. 3 nationally, No. 2 SEC

Taylor is Georgia's 13th commit of the 2025 college football recruiting cycle, one who has helped the Bulldogs maintain their status as having one of the top classes of the year.

According to 247Sports' Composite team rankings, Georgia ranks fourth nationally and No. 2 in the SEC, behind only Alabama. On3 has Georgia ranked one position higher, but also second in the SEC, behind LSU.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Talyn Taylor commits to Georgia football: 247 ranking, more for 4-star WR