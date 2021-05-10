Talor Battle leaves Penn State basketball staff for another B1G opportunity

Former Penn State basketball player-turned assistant coach Talor Battle is on the move. Battle, who had been a holdover on the basketball coaching staff for new head coach Micah Shrewsberry as an assistant coach, has officially been named an assistant coach with the Northwestern Wildcats.

“We’re excited to welcome Talor to the program,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said in a released statement on Monday. “His track record as an elite player in this league makes him an incredible mentor for our players, and an obviously compelling recruiter. He has a great knowledge of the game and an undeniable passion for coaching that will be great additions to the staff.”

Battle would have been a nice piece of the staff to keep in Happy Valley for Shrewsberry, which had been part of the original plan. Battle’s connection to the basketball program and understanding of what it takes to succeed within the program could have been of good use for the new head coach and the newly assembled staff.

But there is something to be said about entering new territory and working with another head coach to make yourself a better all-around coach. At the same time, losing one of Penn State’s top players of the Big Ten era can be a tough pill to swallow for a program looking to build a foundation.

Talor Battle had been an assistant at Penn State, held over with Shrewsberry for a lesser role, back on the bench at Northwestern where he will reunite with his brother Boo Buie https://t.co/8XZaCSPVIR — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) May 10, 2021

