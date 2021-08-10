AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2021 Q2

AS Tallinna Sadam
·9 min read

In the second quarter, the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and profit of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereafter: “the Group”) increased year on year. Revenue amounted to EUR 24 million in Q2, increasing by 8% year-on-year. The adjusted EBITDA of Q2 was EUR 11 million (+9%) and the profit was EUR 1.7 million instead of the EUR 0.8 million loss of the comparison period. In the first half of the year, revenue was EUR 49 million (-2%), adjusted EBITDA EUR 24 million (-9%) and profit EUR 9 million (-7%).

The Group’s results were still strongly influenced by cross-border travel restrictions between countries put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a particularly strong effect on the performance of the Passenger harbours segment. In the second quarter, we saw an improvement in the number of passengers, but the decline continued in 6 months, as there were practically no restrictions in the first quarter of last year. The number of port calls by ferries grew somewhat year on year but, like last year, there were no port calls by cruise ships in the first half of the year. Cargo throughput continued to grow vigorously through growth in dry bulk and ro-ro cargo.

Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, is pleased that despite the difficult circumstances, the company paid a dividend according to the dividend policy. "We continued with investments and we are also happy with the growth of ro-ro and dry bulk volumes to a record level," said Kalm.

The management of Tallinna Sadam will present the financial results of the Group at a webinar on 10 August at 11:00 Estonian time (UTC+3), to attend, please click here. The webinar will be held in English.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q2

Q2

+/–

6M

6M

+/–

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Revenue

24.3

22.4

8.3

49.3

50.3

–2.1

Adjusted EBITDA

11.1

10.2

8.9

24.2

26.4

–8.5

Adjusted EBITDA margin

45.9%

45.6%

0.3

49.0%

52.5%

–3.5

Operating profit

5.2

4.6

13.5

12.4

15.1

–17.7

Income tax

–3.3

–4.9

–33.3

–3.3

–4.9

–33.3

Profit or loss for the period

1.7

–0.8

–299.4

8.5

9.2

–7.1

Investments

4.3

8.6

–50.3

7.9

17.4

–54.4


30.06.2021

31.12.2020

+/–

Total assets

618.6

628.1

–1.5%

Interest bearing debt

208.2

211.6

–1.6%

Other liabilities

46.7

41.1

13.6%

Equity

363.8

375.4

–3.1%

Number of shares

263.0

263.0

0.0%

Significant events in Q2:

  • Record volumes of ro-ro and dry bulk cargo

  • The supervisory board extended the term of office of member of management board Margus Vihman

  • The state decided to change the financing of the construction of a new ferry and shall order the ferry through the Transport Administration, not via OÜ TS Laevad, as was the initial intention

  • Transport Administration will order 536 additional trips to be made by the ferry Regula on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route in summer period

  • Voting on the resolutions of the annual general meeting on 18 – 24 May 2021

  • On 10 July 2021, AS Tallinna Sadam paid the shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.077 per share, that is EUR 20.251 million in total, for the year 2020 (71% of the previous year’s profit)

  • AS Tallinna Sadam achieved again and OÜ TS Laevad achieved for the first time the silver level in the Estonian Responsible Business Forum’s Corporate Social Responsibility Index

  • Tallinna Sadam adopted stricter environmental measures for the vessels calling its harbours

  • Completion of an interim report “Heritage and Community” on a cooperation project with the Estonian Academy of Arts.

Revenue
Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 49.2 million, EUR 1.0 million (–2.1%) down from a year earlier. The decrease is attributable to the first quarter because there were no COVID-19-related restrictions or impacts at the beginning of last year. Revenue for the second quarter grew by EUR 1.9 million (8.3%).
Revenue decreased the sharpest in passenger fees (–53%) and vessel dues (–2%), revenues from other streams increased, mainly from the sale of electricity (28%) and cargo charges (7,3%).
The six-month revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by EUR 1.9 million (-15%) year-on-year, mainly because passenger fees revenue dropped due to a decline in the number of passengers (primarily in the first quarter) in connection with COVID-19-related travel restrictions. In Q2 the revenue of the Passenger harbours segment increased by EUR 1.1 million year-on-year (+23%).
The six-month revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 0.6 million (+3%) due to the combined effect of various revenue items but mostly through growth in electricity sales (as an agent) and cargo charge revenue. The Q2 revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 0.4 million for the same reasons.
The revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.2 million (+1,6%) through slight growth in ferry service revenue as well as lease revenue which in the comparative period was lowered by a decline in passenger traffic caused by travel restrictions. The Q2 revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.4 million.
The revenue of the segment Other decreased somewhat, mostly because last year was a leap year and thus there was an extra charter day along with related revenue in February. There was no significant change in the revenue for Q2.

EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased by EUR 0.9 million (+8.9%), mainly due to the Ferry segment (EUR 0.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA for first six months declined by EUR 2.2 million (–8.5%) year on year. In segment terms, adjusted EBITDA for Q2 decreased slightly in the Ferry segment and increased in all other segments, the most in the Passenger harbours segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined in 6 months from 52.5% to 49.0%. In Q2 the margin grew slightly from 45.6% to 45.9%.

Profit
Profit for the second quarter (EUR 1.7 million) exceeded the figure for the comparative period (a loss) by EUR 2.5 million, while profit before tax exceeded the figure for the comparative period by around EUR 0.9 million. Profit before tax for the first six months decreased by EUR 2.3 million (–16%) year on year to EUR 11.8 million.

Investments
Investments of Q2 totalled EUR 4.3 million (Q2 2020: EUR 8.6 million).In the first six months of 2021, the Group invested EUR 7.9 million, significantly less than in the same period last year (EUR 17.4 million). Investments of the period were mostly related to the completion of the construction of a cruise terminal and a promenade and the construction of a footbridge at Old City Harbour.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros

31 March 2021

31 December 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

20,391

26,679

Trade and other receivables

10,396

10,183

Contract assets

335

0

Inventories

327

360

Non-current assets held for sale

98

114

Total current assets

31,547

37,336

Non-current assets

Investments in associates

1,188

1,147

Other long-term receivables

454

0

Property, plant and equipment

583,205

587,506

Intangible assets

2,237

2,104

Total non-current assets

587,084

590,757

Total assets

618,631

628,093

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

17,266

Loans and borrowings

64

17,266

Derivative financial instruments

585

102

Provisions

1,815

1,289

Government grants

943

1,919

Taxes payable

8,225

744

Trade and other payables

3,215

9,149

Total current liabilities

35,563

30,469

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

190,931

194,314

Government grants

26,764

26,145

Other payables

748

841

Contract liabilities

870

892

Total non-current liabilities

219,313

222,192

Total liabilities

254,876

252,661

EQUITY

Share capital at par value

263,000

263,000

Share premium

44,478

44,478

Statutory capital reserve

21,271

20,262

Hedge reserve

–29

–102

Retained earnings (prior periods)

26,534

19,276

Profit for the period

8,501

28,518

Total equity

363,755

375,432

Total liabilities and equity

618,631

628,093

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

2021

2020

Revenue

24,260

22,399

49,248

50,289

Other income

335

219

659

1,970

Operating expenses

–8,070

–7,210

–15,372

–15,537

Personnel expenses

–5,100

–4,807

–9,744

–9,484

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment

–6,076

–5,924

–12,098

–11,912

Other expenses

–130

–79

–254

–213

Operating profit

5,219

4,598

12,439

15,113

Finance income and costs

Finance income

27

13

37

24

Finance costs

–365

–427

–741

–814

Finance costs – net

–338

–414

–704

–790

Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method

52

–102

41

–259

Profit before income tax

4,933

4,082

11,776

14,064

Income tax

–3,275

–4,913

–3,275

–4,913

Profit/loss for the period

1,658

–831

8,501

9,151

Attributable to owners of the Parent

1,658

–831

8,501

9,151

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)

0.01

0.00

0.03

0.03

Basic and diluted earnings per share – continuing operations (in euros)

0.01

0.00

0.03

0.03

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros

6M 2021

6M 2020

Cash receipts from sale of goods and services

55 753

55 328

Cash receipts related to other income

34

21

Payments to suppliers

–19 123

–20 587

Payments to and on behalf of employees

–9 064

–7 956

Payments for other expenses

–271

–196

Cash from operating activities

27 329

26 610

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

–9 255

–16 162

Purchases of intangible assets

–426

–272

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

263

1 101

Government grants received

0

2 061

Interest received

1

15

Cash used in investing activities

–9 417

–13 257

Repayments of loans received

Dividends paid

–3 383

–3 383

Interest paid

–20 082

0

Cash from/used in financing activities

–734

–816

NET CASH FLOW

–1

–6

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

–24 200

–4 205

Change in cash and cash equivalents

–6 288

9 148

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

20 391

44 331

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Is Blackstone Group (BX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

    In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, adding three shares of an oil company called Cities Service to his portfolio. With that in mind, he added $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year. This move took many investors by surprise as Buffett has historically shied away from young public companies (Snowflake IPO'd in Sept. 2020).

  • Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were mostly lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Why August trading favors bears

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre speaks with JC Parets, allstarcharts.com Founder & Chief Strategist, about the latest market action.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • 2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- and 2 Reasons Not To

    Cryptocurrency is a relatively new type of investment, and it's an intriguing option for many people. During the crypto boom earlier this year, many types of cryptocurrencies saw their prices skyrocket. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up by nearly 250% in that timeframe, and the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged by more than 3,000%.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.