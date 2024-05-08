Talley qualifies for major, FCC pitcher goes viral

Chowchilla teen qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open

Chowchilla High School freshman Asterisk Talley continues to make headlines on the golf course.

Last month, the 15-year-old finished tied for eighth at the pretigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and now she has earned a chance to tee it up in one of, if not, the most prestigious professional event in women’s golf, because Monday, she qualified for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open.

She did it by finishing second, and grabbing one of the two qualifying spots available, at Monday’s 36-hole qualifier at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno.

She shot 5-under- par over 36 holes on Monday, and finished one shot back of the qualifier’s medalist, Gabriela Ruffels (-6) from Australia.

Former Fresno State golfer Harriet Lynch finished third (-3), and will be an alternate for the U.S. Women’s Open, which starts Thursday May 30th at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Quintanar’s unique delivery getting millions of views

Asterisk has a unique name obviously, and there is a softball pitcher at Fresno City College with a unique delivery, that is also drawing a lot of attention.

Starting pitcher Giana Quintanar has helped the Rams reach the final 16 of the state playoffs, with a submarine motion that reminds people of Giants reliever Tyler Rogers.

Fresno City College recently posted a short video of her pitching delivery to its instagram page, and according to Quintanar, as of Monday afternoon, it had over two million views.

As of Tuesday night, the video also had nearly 40,000 likes.

The former four-year varsity pitcher at Clovis East says she developed the delivery at a young age, in an effort to throw as hard as she could and maximize velocity.

“I really don’t pitch like everybody else, but it works,” says Quintanar. “And it really throws a lot of people off, and I go to Hailey Dolcini (former Fresno State and Texas pitcher) as well, and she loves it. She loves my style. She doesn’t try to change it, and it’s me, and it makes me who I am.”

There is no arguing with the results.

Quintanar told Sports Central she has an ERA under two this season in over 100 innings of work, and has averaged about a strikeout per inning pitched.

She will likely be in the circle for the opener of the Rams Super-Regional series Friday at Consumnes River.

If the Rams win two-of-three in that series, they will advance to the 8-team state championship tournament for the first time since 1999.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.