Who is the tallest player competing at Copa America 2024?

The tallest players competing at Copa America 2024 are both representing the same country in Group B come June 22.

For the first time since 2016, the Copa America features both CONMEBOL and CONCACAF teams battling to become the next champions of the historic tournament. All 16 participating teams officially released their preliminary or final squads, revealing the lucky players traveling to the United States to represent their countries this summer.

While some squads, like Argentina and Brazil, are full of superstar players, other teams possess more unique advantages, including supreme height. Every squad might have athletes over 6 foot, but only one nation has two players taller than 6 foot 5 inches.

Who is the tallest player competing at Copa America 2024?

The tallest players competing at Copa America 2024 are Venezuela's Rafael Romo (GK) and Jhon Chancellor (CB). Both Venezuelans are 6 foot 6 inches tall.

Romo and Chancellor are each competing to start at their respective positions for their side at this summer's tournament. Their height not doubt plays a role in their success on the pitch; Romo's length allows him to make tough saves and Chancellor's size is instrumental in bullying small attackers off the ball.

The goalkeeper already has kept four clean sheets for Universidad Católica, and has 20 caps for Venezuela. Chancellor, meanwhile, brings more international experience to the squad, registering 37 appearances since his first call-up back in 2010.

The center-back also has proven he can find the back of the net when necessary, recording two goals so far for Metropolitans F.C. and three for Venezuela. The 32-year-old is a constant set piece threat thanks to his height.

Venezuela still must cut down their 30-man preliminary squad before the deadline on June 12, but Romo and Chancellor are expected to make the final squad.