Tallahassee rallies behind FSU and FAMU football as duo clinches conference titles

Jalen Goss offers a unique perspective on the winning football cultures at Florida State and Florida A&M. He recognizes shared values between the two programs.

“Having a buy-in in all parts of the program is the first step to build a championship,” said Goss an offensive lineman and graduate student who transferred to FAMU from FSU last season.

“As players, we were put together to come together and win.”

FSU (13-0) and FAMU (11-1) are winning big this season – and they are not finished.

Together, the pair has generated national recognition for an impressive cumulative record of 24-1.

Both clinched conference titles Saturday in their respective divisions.

FSU’s postseason fate will be announced Sunday, when the College Football Playoff committee unveils its four playoff teams at noon on ESPN. No Power Five team has ever gone unbeaten, won its conference title and failed to make the playoff.

FAMU, meanwhile, secured a slot in the HBCU national championship Celebration Bowl in two weeks in Atlanta on ABC.

Instilling a winning culture can be difficult, but FSU coach Mike Norvell and FAMU coach Willie Simmons haven't wavered in their approaches and beliefs.

"Buy-in, a great attitude along with a great work ethic," Goss said of the teams' winning formulas.

"You are chasing excellence through perfection."

FSU and FAMU's football success reverberates across Tallahassee

The pair’s success under Norvell and Simmons has reverberated across the community and country.

FSU beat Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Seminoles won behind freshman third-string quarterback Brock Glenn in his first career start. And a stellar defense that limited the Cardinals to 188 total yards with seven sacks and a late-game interception that kept Louisville out of the end zone.

Norvell praised his team's effort and explained why he felt the Seminoles deserved a spot in the four-team playoff. The scenario was flipped earlier Saturday, when Alabama knocked off No. 1 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference championship and Texas, which beat Alabama this season, won the Big 12 title.

FSU is guaranteed a bowl game regardless of Sunday's CFP announcement.

“There’s a lot of great teams that are out there, a lot of talented teams, there’s a lot of teams with ability," Norvell said in a postgame interview on ABC.

"But a lot of those teams have shown the ability and they have lost games. This team has not. This team has responded to all situations. This team has fought no matter what the circumstance was. They just continue to believe who they were. And that’s what football is all about. It’s hard to win a game. But these guys have found a way in every situation. I am just so proud of them and proud of all they have accomplished.”

FAMU, meanwhile, buried Prairie View A&M 35-14 for the SWAC Championship in the first postseason game played at Bragg Memorial Stadium since 1998.

The Rattlers relied on their punishing rushing attack with 229 yards and four touchdowns in a game played in the rain and delayed twice by lightning. FAMU also forced three turnovers as they beat the Panthers for a second time in less than a month.

The Rattlers will meet MEAC champion Howard (6-5) in the Celebration Bowl Dec. 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon. The program claims 16 HBCU national championships. The last title was in 2021, when FAMU finished first in the NCAA power ranking of FCS/HBCU teams.

"I am so proud of these guys, and I can't say enough about the journey," Simmons said. "Culminating with the SWAC Championship is truly special."

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) runs the ball. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The 2023 football season a special moment in FSU and FAMU history

It's truly a special time for Tallahassee, which has rallied around the two programs that are less than two miles apart.

Local fans helped the Seminoles sell out six of seven home games. Nationally, FSU ranked seventh in television viewership with an average of 3.58 million viewers per game, according to Medium.com. The Seminoles' season-opening win over LSU in Orlando attracted 9.17 million television viewers.

FAMU attracted a season-high, sold-out crowd of 22,338 for hits homecoming victory over Prairie View Oct. 28. Close to 15,000 fans braved the wet and sometimes severe conditions to support FAMU in the SWAC title game Saturday.

Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, a former FSU and NFL defensive lineman, is proud of the city's two college football juggernauts.

“I am proud not of just the winning, but the way of winning,” Simon said.

“What they’ve been able to accomplish on and off the field, and their impact in the community. … Golly, what an amazing time for the community here . I can’t think of a time since I’ve been here (1995), the abundance of success and how the city has rallied around these teams.”

It easily the duo's best combined mark since they went 22-4 in 1998, when FSU lost to Tennessee in the BCS national title game and FAMU lost to Western Illinois in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals.

Norvell has quickly rebuilt an FSU program that was buried by four consecutive losing seasons (2018-2021). Since starting 3-10 under Norvell, the Seminoles are 28-8 with their first ACC Championship 2014.

Simmons, meanwhile, has led the Rattlers to their first 10-win season since 1999. While Simmons has repeatedly said this year’s team is the most talented he’s had in six seasons at FAMU, he stressed his team is committed to the process and not the end result.

Simmons posted on social media Saturday evening that "Tallahassee is championship headquarters!," adding underlined #SWACChampionship and #ACCChampionship.

Goss has enjoyed the view of both programs.

"Being an alum of FSU and seeing the progress they have made from my time there to now, it’s pretty cool to watch that and see everything finally come together for them, and for us as well," said Goss, from Valdosta, Georgia.

"Every day we take the practice field, whether it’s in the meeting rooms, to the field, or extra work in the weight room, we are chasing perfection thru excellence."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU and FAMU football capture conference titles, national goals remain