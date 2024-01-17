Tallahassee Community College men's basketball ready to endure Panhandle Conference gauntlet

Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball path to reclaim the Panhandle Conference starts now.

The Eagles (14-4) host its conference opener against last season’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division I runners-up No. 8 Northwest Florida State College Raiders (17-2) on Wednesday.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. in the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.

The Eagles are led by first-year head coach Corey Hendren, who replaced Rick Cabrera after he departed TCC to become NCAA Division I Northwestern State’s head coach.

Hendren has adjusted well in his new role at TCC, galvanizing his Eagles to three consecutive wins, last hosting and beating TRC Academy 96-40 on Jan. 10.

“Time’s kind of flying through, but it’s been a good adjustment,” Hendren reflected on his tenure thus far. “Fortunately, Coach Cabrera and his staff did a great job and left us in a good spot. We’ve been fortunate to have good support here on campus and in the community.

“It’s been a good experience so far.”

Junior college only allows coaches to enjoy up to two seasons of players.

So, TCC’s roster features nine new players and only four holdovers from last year’s team that won a third of the Panhandle Conference and appeared in the NJCAA Division I Final Four a season ago.

But what has stood out to Hendren is the new-look TCC team’s cohesion in his first 18 games on the job.

Guard-forward transfer duo Seth Jones and Hayden Brittingham have led the Eagles, combining for 32.9 points per game. Additionally, forward Brittingham leads TCC, averaging 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Other players Hendren mentioned were returning guards Damoni Harrison and Lee Langstaff and a newcomer trio of guards Justin Britt, Zaylan Chaney, and forward Julius Clark.

“We’re still growing and learning because we have so many new guys,” Hendren said.

“We knew we had good players. But seeing how that's shaped up has been good for us, and we’ve been impressed with how guys have consistently improved.

“They’re coachable and want to win.”

The Panhandle Conference has been a basketball gauntlet.

This season, two Panhandle teams are ranked in the NJCAA DI top-25, with Chipola at No. 7 and TCC’s next opponent, NWFSC, trailing at No. 8.

Hendren is ready for his first Panhandle basketball experience, especially since it begins at the Eagledome against a top-ten team in the Raiders.

“Every game in this league is going to be a battle,” Hendren said.

“Northwest was preseason No. 1 for a reason. We have to take small chunks and try to win those segments. The guys know they will have to play hard and well. They know it’s an opportunity to make sure people recognize the hard work when a top-ten team comes in your place.

“It will be one of the toughest games we play all year. And every night is going to be like that.”

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Eagles: New basketball coach Hendren excited for league opener