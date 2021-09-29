Talladega Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Justin Allgaier will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

He will be joined on the front row by reigning series champion Austin Cindric. The second row features JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Noah Gragson. AJ Allmendinger starts fifth.

In the Camping World Truck Series, Ben Rhodes will start on the pole and have Todd Gilliland next to him on the front row. The second row has Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen. Austin Hill starts fifth.

The Talladega Xfinity starting lineup and Truck starting lineup are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega

Race time: 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain.

Length: 113 laps (300.58 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 25. Stage 2 ends Lap 50.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Talladega Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway (188 laps, 500.08 miles), 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Truck race: Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway (94 laps, 250.04 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Talladega

Race time: 1 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 83 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.

Length: 94 laps (250.04 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Talladega Truck starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway (188 laps, 500.08 miles), 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway (113 laps, 300.58 miles), 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

