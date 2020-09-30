Chase Briscoe will lead the Talladega Xfinity starting lineup from the pole in Saturday’s playoff race.

Briscoe will lead the 37-car field to green at Talladega Superspeedway after his dominating victory last weekend at Las Vegas to open the Xfinity playoffs. The win moves Briscoe to the next round.

Noah Gragson will start second. Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric will follow him. Gragson, Allgaier and Hemric are in JR Motorsports cars.

Justin Haley, who won at at Talladega in June and won at Daytona in August, will start eighth.

The race is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN. The Xfinity race follows the Truck race that day.

The Talladega Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a total number based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Race time: 4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway; Talladega, Alabama (2.66-mile speedway)

Length: 113 laps (300.58 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 25. Stage 2 ends Lap 50.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); mrn.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Next Truck race: Saturday at Talladega (94 laps, 250.04 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Talladega (188 laps, 500 miles), 2 p.m. ET on NBC

