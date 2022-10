AJ Allmendinger, who had had several close calls in Xfinity Series superspeedway races, finally broke through to Victory Lane Saturday, edging Sam Mayer to win at Talladega Superspeedway.

Allmendinger’s margin of victory was .015 of a second. Mayer finished second by a few feet.

Following in the top five were Landon Cassill (Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing teammate and his drafting partner at the end), Ryan Sieg and Josh Berry.

Noah Gragson, who had won four straight Xfinity races entering Saturday, was 10th. Austin Hill dominated the race but finished 14th.

Read more about NASCAR

AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway Safety key topic in meeting for drivers at Talladega Matt DiBenedetto wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega

Talladega Xfinity results: AJ Allmendinger edges Sam Mayer originally appeared on NBCSports.com