TALLADEGA, Ala. — Jeb Burton survived two overtimes to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway for his second career series victory.

Burton gave car owner Jordan Anderson his first series win.

Sheldon Creed finished second and was followed by Parker Kligerman, Cole Custer and Brennan Poole. Custer won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Nineteen of the 38 cars failed to finish in a race that had 10 cautions and saw one car roll six times and another car land on its roof. Only Blaine Perkins, who climbed out of his car after it rolled six times, was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. All other drivers were released from the infield care center.

Austin Hill leads the season standings by four points on John Hunter Nemechek. Chandler Smith is 19 points behind Hill.

Read more about NASCAR

Jeb Burton wins wreck-filled Talladega Xfinity race Blaine Perkins climbs from car after vicious crash at Talladega Oh #$%! Phone call catches Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson off guard

Talladega Xfinity results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com