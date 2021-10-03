Talladega Xfinity race results, driver points

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Brandon Brown earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday when officials stopped the race six laps from the finish because of darkness at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brandon Jones placed second and was followed by Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric and Jordan Anderson.

Austin Cindric‘s eighth-place finish was enough for him to advance to the Round of 8. He is the series points leader with 2,131 points. He’s followed by Justin Allgaier (2,109 points), Daniel Hemric (2,095), AJ Allmendinger (2,087) and Justin Haley (2,087).

