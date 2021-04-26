Talladega winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from a weekend of racing at Talladega Superspeedway:

WINNERS

Brad Keselowski — He led only the last lap in securing his sixth career Cup win at Talladega Superspeedway. That ties him with Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for second on the track’s all-time list. Dale Earnhardt is No. 1 there with 10 Cup wins. Said Keselowski: “To have my name on any list that has Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Talladega, that’s a pretty big deal.”

William Byron — His runner-up finish marks his eighth consecutive top-10 finish. That’s the longest top-10 streak for a Hendrick Motorsports driver since Dale Earnhardt Jr. had such a streak from Oct. 2013 to March 2014. Byron scored the finish despite being collected in an accident at the end of the second stage.

Michael McDowell — He followed his Daytona 500 win with a third-place finish at Talladega. He has four top 10s this season. That ties his career high, which he set last year.

Kaz Grala — Placed sixth in Sunday’s race. In three career Cup starts, he has two top 10s.

Jeb Burton — Scored his first career Xfinity win Saturday at Talladega.

LOSERS

Kyle Larson — Never had a chance. Engine blew after running three laps. He finished last in the 40-car field.

Denny Hamlin — He had two speeding penalties and was involved in a crash. He finished 32nd, only the second time in 10 races he has not placed in the top five this season.

Joey Logano — Contact sent his car airborne. He was fortunate that Bubba Wallace’s car did not tag his car when it was upside down. Logano expressed his concerns with the rules package at Talladega afterward.

