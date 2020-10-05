WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — Scored his seventh victory of the season. He spent most of the event riding at the back before making his moves in the triple-overtime finish. He advances to the next round.

Erik Jones — Doesn’t know where he’ll race in 2021 but his runner-up finish was his best result of the season.

Ty Dillon — His third-place finish is the best of his career and comes with five races left for Germain Racing before it shuts down after this season.

Chase Elliott — He was the only playoff driver, other than winner Denny Hamlin, to finish in the top 10. Elliott finished fifth after NASCAR rescinded a penalty for passing below the yellow line on the last lap.

Brennan Poole — Finished a career-best ninth Sunday. His previous best finish in a Cup race was 15th.

Justin Haley — He won Saturday’s Xfinity race for his third consecutive series victory on a superspeedway, matching a mark accomplished only by Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. In Sunday’s Cup race, Haley finished 11th.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — Winless streak continued and he remains outside a transfer spot heading into next week’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. He was collected in multiple incidents and cut a left front tire.

Matt DiBenedetto — Came so close to winning, crossing the finish line second. NASCAR then penalized him for forcing William Byron below the yellow line on the last lap. The penalty dropped DiBenedetto to 21st.

Christopher Bell — He finished last because of an accident, completing one lap.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 38th because of an accident. It is the seventh time in 31 races this season that Stenhouse has finished 36th or worse this season.

Talladega winners and losers originally appeared on NBCSports.com