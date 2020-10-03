Talladega Truck race results

Raphael Lessard led when the caution came out on the final lap to win Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It is the first career series win for the 19-year-old Kyle Busch Motorsports driver. Trevor Bayne finished second.

Chandler Smith finished third and was followed by Rhodes and Codie Rohrbaugh, whose team was penalized before the race because of an inspection violation. Jordan Anderson finished sixth.

POINTS

Todd Gilliland and Christian Eckes each failed to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Gilliland suffered an engine issue about halfway through the race. Eckes was collected in last-lap accident.

