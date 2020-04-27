Talladega Superspeedway iRacing results

Since live racing is still suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will cover the results and upcoming scheduled iRacing Series events at virtual versions of familiar NASCAR tracks.

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was organized for NASCAR Cup, XFINITY and Truck Series drivers to compete in after its 2020 seasons were put on hold due to the pandemic. It started as a one-time virtual event on March 21 but turned into a weekly series.

Completed:

Mar. 21 - Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Winner: Denny Hamlin

Mar. 29 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 at Texas Motor Speedway. Winner: Timmy Hill

Apr. 5 - Food City Showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway. Winner: William Byron

Apr. 19 - Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond Raceway. Winner: William Byron

Apr. 26 - GEICO 70 at Talladega Superspeedway.

- Winner: Alex Bowman held off a furious challenge to win Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series iRacing event at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway. It is the third consecutive series race a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won. William Byron had won the past two events at virtual Bristol and Richmond. Corey LaJoie finished second. Ryan Preece was third and was followed by Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill.

Upcoming:

May 3 at virtual Dover International Speedway.

-

iRacing Saturday Night Thunder

The iRacing Saturday Night Thunder was formed as a spin-off of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series. It used virtual ARCA Menards Series cars at Bristol for it's inaugural race. The event was open to Xfinity, Gander Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

Completed:

Apr. 4 inaugural event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Winner: Logan Seavey

Apr. 18 at Richmond Raceway. Winner: Josh Berry

Apr. 25 at Talladega Superspeedway.

- Winner: Part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver Landon Huffman wins Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. Josh Berry, the 'Dega pole-sitter, and winner of the series race at Richmond, finished second. Joe Graf Jr. was third, followed by Tommy Joe Martins, Spencer Boyd, Brett Moffitt, Austin Cindric, Scott Stenzel, CJ McLaughlin and Tyler Ankrum.

-

IceBox Pickup Throwdown iRacing Truck Series

The IceBox Pickup Throwdown iRacing Truck Series, developed by Jordan Anderson of Anderson Racing and Tim Self of AM Racing, began on April 23 at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. This is a five-week series featuring real-world NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers competing in iRacing’s Class C trucks. All races of the series are broadcasted live Thursday nights on Eric Estepp’s YouTube channel and at twitch.tv/podiumesports.

Story continues

Completed:

Round 1: April 23 at Texas Motor Speedway

- Winner: NASCAR Gander Truck Series driver Christian Eckes won the first event of the series. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Harrison Burton finished runner-up. Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki and Austin Wayne Self round out the rest of the top-five in the 105-lap (5 laps overtime) event.

Remaining:

Round 2: April 30 at virtual Kansas Speedway

Round 3: May 7 at Michigan International Speedway

Round 4: May 14 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Round 5: May 21 (Championship) at Homestead-Miami Speedway

-

NASCAR Roots iRacing League

The NASCAR Roots iRacing League is a four-race, Monday night series formed by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) and is open to NWMT drivers as well as drivers from the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s international series (Pinty's in Canada, Whelen Euro). NASCAR Modified Tour virtual cars are used in this series. The races will be streamed live on NASCAR Roots’ channels on Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Completed:

Round 1: April 20 at Florida's New Myrna Speedway.

- Winner: ARCA Menards East driver Parker Retzlaff celebrates the win at virtual New Smyrna Speedway in Monday night's inaugural NASCAR Roots iRacing League. Treyten Lapcevich (Pinty's Series) finished 2nd. Andre Castro (Whelen Euro), Josh Berry (ARCA Menards East) and Kyle Ellwood (NWMT) rounded out the top 5 in the event.

Remaining:

Round 2: April 27 at North Carolina's Southern National Raceway Park

Round 3: May 4 at Connecticut's Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Round 4: May 11 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway

-

The Replacements iRacing Series

Originally a one-off event on March 15th, The Replacements 100 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, won by Josh Williams, was successful enough to be followed by more of the same. The Replacements, an eight-race biweekly iRacing series alternating between NASCAR Cup cars and street stocks, was established by NASCAR spotters Kevin Hamlin and TJ Majors. A variety of NASCAR drivers and team members will participate.

Completed:

Round 1: March 24, NASCAR Cup cars, at Kansas Speedway. Winner: Josh Berry

Round 2: April 7, Street Stock cars at Myrtle Beach Speedway. Winner: Ty Majeski

Round 3: April 21, NASCAR Cup cars at Talladega Superspeedway.

- Winner: Bryan 'Boris' Cook, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chief Digital Officer, was running second to Team Penske’s Jordan Erickson. Erickson had the preferred inside line, until he ran out of fuel entering Overtime. Cook found himself ahead of fellow Toyota Racing Driver Parker Kligerman. TJ Majors and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were to their outside but had no help behind and faded. Kligerman pushed Cook until the checkered flag was insight. In a photo finish, Cook edged out his fellow TRD driver by 0.050 seconds to win.

Remaining:

Round 4: May 5

Round 5: May 19

Round 6: June 2

Round 7: June 16

Round 8: June 30