Talladega race postponed to Monday with 57 of 188 laps complete
Sunday’s Talladega race will finish on Monday.
Rain halted the 500-mile race at the superspeedway after 57 of 188 laps on Sunday afternoon. While the shower that stopped the race quickly passed over the track, a larger area of rain hit as NASCAR tried to get the track dry. The race will pick up where it left off at 2 p.m. ET Monday on NBC Sports Network.
The race was halted because Talladega does not have lights. It’s an incredibly ironic circumstance because the race sponsor is 1000 Bulbs, a light bulb retailer.
William Byron leads the race and he’s followed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski. The race’s only non-rain caution came when Spencer Boyd’s car stopped on track. The big one hasn’t struck yet.
Byron also won the first stage of the race for 10 points and a playoff point if he advances to the third round of the playoffs.
